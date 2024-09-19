Forces from the 401st Brigade operated over the past month in the Tel Sultan neighborhood of Rafah under the command of the 162nd Division. During the operations, the forces eliminated over 300 terrorists and the majority of Hamas' Tel Sultan Battalion's chain of command.

In addition, the forces located and destroyed a long-range rocket warehouse and storehouses containing arms including sniper rifles, magazines, antitank missiles, and grenades.

During operational activity this week in the area, Captain Daniel Mimon Toaff, Staff Sergeant Agam Naim, Staff Sergeant Amit Bakri, and Staff Sergeant Dotan Shimon fell in battle.