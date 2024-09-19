With the holidays coming up, many families across Israel face a splintered family experience. Thousands of husbands and fathers will be fighting over Tishrei, presenting an enormous challenge and emotional strain to the wives of soldiers.

Gila, the wife of a soldier, shared, “A month of holidays without my husband is going to be brutal. While I eat meals with my kids, my husband will be somewhere in Gaza with a gun. I have to lead the meals, build a Sukka, care for my kids, and cook a month's worth of meals - with no support from my husband.”

However, the most significant challenge these women face is that many are struggling financially after cutting down working hours when their husbands are fighting. Many are embarrassed to admit that they have no way to pay for the enormous expenses of feeding their families over the holidays.

Click here to help a family>>

With no one to rely on, funds are being raised to provide families with grocery vouchers, via Organization Shomrei Yisroel. These vouchers will take a huge weight off the women’s shoulders, allowing them to create festive meals for their families without cutting back on necessities.

Readers can adopt a family for the holidays by visiting the campaign page. A total of $50,000 is needed, and a soldier's wife pleaded with the public to help, asking, “Please take a moment to think about the lonely meals we’re going to have and the gut-wrenching effort it takes to make Chag alone. Please give us the financial and emotional support we desperately need!”

ADOPT A SOLDIER’S FAMILY FOR THE HOLIDAYS