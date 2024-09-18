ANTISEMITITIS is a recurring generational pathology characterized by a morbid obsession with the Jew, making him bear the blame for any disadvantageous situation ‒ of any nature. Considered contagious, this psychosis is essentially transmitted through human relations.

It is observed that during public gatherings, the said infected subjects show their indignation regarding the existence of the Jew whom they accuse of being the cause of all ills, conflicts, tragedies and injustices .

This collective delusional claim confers them with a sense of belonging, socio-affective comradeship and purpose. The subjects in question are lead to believe that it is a social emergency surpassing any other priorities, and that the Jew ought to be fought without delay and by all means, may they be immoral and illegal. These gatherings usually culminate with a paranoiac frenzy characterized by the irreducible resolve to triumph over the Jew, thus pretending to make the world better.

CAUSE AND SYMPTOMS . In most cases, antisemititis stems from the ignorance of the Word of God and the ensuing deficiency in spiritual hygiene. This pathology covers various conditions with the following symptoms.

EXTREME INTELLECTUAL AGITATION caused by violent passions culminating in an accusatory discourse;

CLAIMING TO BE VICTIMIZED, the affected individual will be inclined to believe that he is the target of a sinister plot from the Jew. It may happen that this hypochondriac exteriorizes his delusional persecution psychosis with such confidence that his audience ends up being convinced in the detrimentality of the Jew's existence. See Hitler, Hamas, 'Palestinian' Authority, Iran ;

EGO SWELLING. The subject will have the tendency to think that he is of above average intelligence (since he is persuaded that he perceives 'realities' that most people don't ;-)

LOSS OF THE SENSE OF REALITY resulting from the preset thought that the Jew ‒ whomever he may be (man, woman, elderly, teen, child or even newborn) constitutes a menace to mankind;

PREDISPOSITION . Antisemititis is easily contracted by individuals inclined to intellectual laziness, doubled with a need for affective solidarity, and exacerbated by personal insecurity. The pathology is particularly virulent among racists , xenophobes, chauvinists and fanatics as well as all their ilk and synonyms.

CONSEQUENCES . The social repercussions of antisemititis are devastating since it is consistently recuperated by megalomaniac opportunists who encourage their subjects to multiply Jewish victims. See Pogroms, Crusades, Inquisition, WWII, Yahya Sinwar.

HISTORY AND TREATMENT . No proof, fact nor stats or reasoning can dissuade the subject of his ill-founded convictions. This recurrent evil regrettably rears its ugly head in each generation under a renewed form like a virus adapting to its new environment. To this day, there is no known cure to antisemititis other than personal repentance .

PREVENTION MEASURES . Like the COVID-19 virus, antisemititis emanates from the mouth. If you ever suspect someone to be infected, quickly move away from that person for fear of being contaminated.

Do not assume you are safe from this insidious virus. Corrupt logic, misleading reasoning, appealing half-truths, minimalist deductions and biased conclusions will soon blur your discernment and leave you in a state of confusion. This without mentioning that you may become the target of the subject's uncontrollable emotional outbursts, thus resulting in bodily harm. Keep your distance and avoid any exposition to such person.

NOTE : Antisemititis is rife even within the Jewish community. See 'far Left' and 'self-defeating behavior'.