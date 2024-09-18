Magen David Adom mourns the loss of Staff Sergeant Agam Naim OBM, a combat paramedic in the IDF and MDA volunteer who fell on Tuesday in Rafah. Agam, who lived in Kibbutz Mishmarot, is survived by her parents and two sisters and will be laid to rest at her kibbutz.

Agam was trained in MDA's mobile intensive care units as part of a military paramedic course, which she completed last March as an outstanding student. During her military service as a combat paramedic in Gaza, she made it a point to volunteer with MDA during her leave to maintain her skills and high professional standards. Her last shift with MDA was on Sunday (September 15), just two days before she fell in Gaza. Her colleagues at MDA remember her as always willing to help, deeply passionate about saving lives, and exceptionally professional.

MDA Paramedic Ben Kochavi, who worked with Agam on her last shift: "I received the news of her falling in shock and with deep sadness. Just last Sunday, we worked a shift together in an ambulance in Or Akiva. She was incredibly professional and talented. She was proud to defend the country and save lives – both in IDF uniform and in MDA uniform. She was full of the joys of life and happiness, and this is extremely painful. It’s hard for me to think of her in the past tense, knowing that was my last shift with her."

MDA Paramedic Yam Barabi, Agam's main instructor in the military paramedic course: "Agam was a special and outstanding student, both professionally and personally. She achieved impressive academic results throughout the course. She was cheerful, professional, modest, and very kind. She had the highest average in her class, which she completed with honors in March this year. May her memory be blessed."

MDA Director General Eli Bin: "Agam was outstanding in every area she touched and aspired to save lives in both IDF and MDA uniforms. Agam stood out remarkably by her professionalism, her love for others, and for saving lives. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and support them in this difficult time."