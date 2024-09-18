Officers from the Lev Ha'ir Police Station located several Palestinian Arabs who entered Israeli territory illegally in one of the haredi neighborhoods in Jerusalem.

In response, local residents gathered and began to riot in an attempt to stop the police activity. Among other things, the residents attempted to disrupt the officers by throwing bottles and rocks at them. The officers had to call for backup for them to be able to arrest the infiltrators.

"This is a criminal and security threat to the residents of the area and Jerusalem in general," the police emphasized. "This is condemnable behavior by a handful of rioters who try to 'legitimize' this crime of transporting, employing, and housing those who are restricted from entering Israel."

This is not an isolated incident. On Tuesday, the Jerusalem District Claims Department submitted an indictment against a resident of central Israel in his 40s who was caught transporting seven illegal Arab infiltrators. The incident included a short chase when the driver attempted to flee a police inspection near Moshav Ora on the Jerusalem outskirts.