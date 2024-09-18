One third of voters say they would not consider 2024 election results to be legitimate if their party’s presidential candidate lost, according to a World Justice Project survey.

In a split by party, 46% of Republicans and 27% of Democrats said they would not consider 2024 election results to be legitimate if the other party’s presidential candidate won.

Moreover, 14% of Republicans and 11% of Democrats said they would take action to overturn the 2024 election based solely on who is declared the winner.

Only 34% of Republicans and 67% of Democrats believe election officials are trustworthy.

Overall results show that Democrats have far more faith in the electoral process, mainly regarding fraud prevention and accurate vote counting.

Following the Biden administration's criticism of the Supreme Court, part of which is comprised of judges appointed by the Trump administration, Democrats believe less than Republicans that the Supreme Court will fairly determine who won the election.