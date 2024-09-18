Hezbollah released a statement on Wednesday morning following the incident in which thousands of organization-issued pagers exploded injuring thousands of operatives and killing at least nine.

The statement opened with a verse from the Quran: "Permission to fight has been given to those who are being fought because they have been wronged. And indeed, Allah is competent to give them victory.

"The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon (Hezbollah) extends its highest congratulations and warmest condolences to the families of the honorable martyrs who died yesterday, Tuesday, whether on the southern front in Blida and Majdal Silm, or the martyrs who died in the treacherous and widespread aggression through the bombing of communication devices (pagers). It also asks God Almighty to grant the dear wounded a speedy recovery," the statement continued.

It added: "The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon will continue today, as in all the past days, its blessed operations to support Gaza, its people, and its resistance, and to defend Lebanon, its people, and its sovereignty.

"This path is continuous and separate from the difficult reckoning that the criminal enemy must await for its massacre on Tuesday that it committed against our people, our families, and our mujahideen in Lebanon. This is another reckoning that will come, God willing."

According to Hezbollah: "What happened yesterday will increase our determination and resolve to continue on the path of jihad and resistance, and we are absolutely certain of God Almighty’s promise to the faithful, patient mujahidin of victory, God willing."