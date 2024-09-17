The model and technical specifications of the beeper devices that were in Hezbollah operatives' possession and exploded this afternoon have been leaked to the Internet.

The devices are reminiscent of the beepers that were prevalent in Israel in the 1990s. The device has an impressive battery life of up to 85 days, along with fast charging in just 2.5 hours, using a convenient and protected USB-C connection. The beeper is compact and durable, at least according to the specifications, and offers improved performance and a convenient user interface.

The beeper was designed with maximum protection against external damage, and is rated IP67 for protection against water and dust.

מכשירי הביפר צילום: יח"צ gapollo

In addition, the device passed falling tests from a height of 1.5 meters and resistance to scratches and direct sunlight. The screen has a resolution of 146×64 which allows easy reading even in direct sunlight. The device is ideal for field personnel, technicians and professionals who need reliable communication in challenging conditions and, of course, also for terrorists who can lie in ambush for days without a power source.

Beyond the high durability, the beeper offers a relatively strong receiver and an improved buzzer. Its reception capabilities are adapted to UHF frequencies (450-470MHz), with impressive reception sensitivity at data transfer rates of 512bps to 2400bps. The message receiving capacity of the beeper is 30 messages and each message can contain up to 100 characters.

The device is extremely flexible and allows programming and changes in configuration via a USB connection, or manually. One can set frequencies and codes, hide or show screens and adjust timings such as display, back light and reminders, as needed. In addition, the device’s design enables the replacement of batteries, a vibration motor and field screen, without special tools other than a screwdriver.