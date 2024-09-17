Intensive consultations are taking place today (Tuesday) at the top of the political and security chains of command regarding a response against Hezbollah. Political sources estimate that in view of the security developments, the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is frozen for the time being.

A Likud source stated, "Defense Minister Galant is not dealing with and is not interested in his political fate. He is only involved in the security situation, which is becoming more dramatic by the moment."

A source close to Netanyahu was quoted on Channel 13 News as saying, "It is not feasible to replace the Defense Minister in the midst of a complex security situation; the decision was made - but it will probably not be implemented in the immediate future."

Earlier, the ISA cleared for publication that it foiled a Hezbollah attack aimed at a former defense establishment official that was intended to commence in the coming days.

As part of its operation, the ISA uncovered a claymore mine, commonly used by Hezbollah, which was meant to be used against the individual. The mine was attached to a remote-controlled device based on a cellphone camera so it would be able to be detonated from Lebanon.

The ISA stated that operational preparedness and the forces' actions prevented the attack during the final execution stages. The targeted individual was notified by the security authorities and was briefed accordingly.

The explosive was similar to the claymore that was detonated by Hezbollah last year in Hayarkon Park in central Israel which was intended to harm an Israeli official.

The defense establishment estimates that the Hezbollah elements involved in planning this incident were also behind the September 2023 attack. The terror infrastructure has been under surveillance for a while.