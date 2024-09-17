The ISA has cleared for publication that it foiled a Hezbollah attack aimed at a former defense establishment official that was intended to commence in the coming days.

As part of its operation, the ISA uncovered a claymore mine, commonly used by Hezbollah, which was meant to be used against the individual. The mine was attached to a remote-controlled device based on a cellphone camera so it would be able to be detonated from Lebanon.

The ISA stated that operational preparedness and the forces' actions prevented the attack during the final execution stages. The targeted individual was notified by the security authorities and was briefed accordingly.

The explosive was similar to the claymore that was detonated by Hezbollah last year in Hayarkon Park in central Israel which was intended to harm an Israeli official.

The defense establishment estimates that the Hezbollah elements involved in planning this incident were also behind the September 2023 attack. The terror infrastructure has been under surveillance for a while.