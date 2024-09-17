The Negev Police Precinct has been increasing enforcement against the possession, growth, and trafficking of drugs in the region.

Over the weekend, officers from the Arad police station and the South District Border Police uncovered a tunnel near the Arad-area Bedouin encampments leading to an underground lab for growing cannabis.

The lab held over 600 plants weighing approximately 140kg. Law enforcement seized a large amount of equipment used for developing and growing the drugs, which were intended for sale to the public.

The seized drugs were estimated to be worth over a million shekels.

All evidence was collected for further investigation at the Arad police station and the police noted that additional investigative actions will be conducted to locate and arrest suspects involved.