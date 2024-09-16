Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, in the Security Council on the 'humanitarian situation in Gaza': "The defeat of Hamas is not only an Israeli interest - it is a humanitarian necessity"; "The UNRWA workers who were killed last week are Hamas terrorists."

The UN Security Council convened today (September 16) to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza with the participation of Sigrid Kaag, the UN’s Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza.

Ambassador Danon spoke at the debate and addressed the accusations against Israel regarding the killing of UNRWA aid workers last week in a school building in Gaza, and reiterated that these were not aid workers but terrorists:

"The terrorists killed in the attack are Hamas operatives. Each of them was also an UNRWA employee. UNRWA-Gaza has become a cartel that cultivates hatred, yet many of you continue to fund this agency as if it is part of the solution and not part of the problem.”

Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, made it clear in the discussion regarding the humanitarian issue: "As long as Hamas remains in power, no real discussion about the future of Gaza can be held. The root of the humanitarian problem in Gaza is not a lack of food or medicine - but the fact that Hamas continues to hold its people hostage to its murderous and evil ideology."

Ambassador Danon concluded: "Our goal in Gaza is clear: the defeat of Hamas and the return of all the hostages to their homes. As long as Hamas holds the hostages captive, we cannot begin to talk about restoring and improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The defeat of Hamas is not only an Israeli interest - it is a humanitarian need."