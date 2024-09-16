The IDF is investigating an incident, reported by Ariel Idan on Channel 14, in which several suspects broke into the Bislah base in the south.

According to the report, they took a vast amount of military equipment from 18 containers and escaped.

The IDF reported that "an investigation had been opened by the investigating military police, in cooperation with the Israel Police."

The IDF spokesperson's announced that "at the end of the investigation, findings will be forwarded to the military attorney's office for consideration. Naturally, we cannot give out details about an ongoing investigation."