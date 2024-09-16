Terrorists arrested in Gaza, or those who were injured and treated in hospitals in Israel, gave information to the security system that led to the tunnels where hostages were held, or where terrorists were hiding.

The information provided in the interrogation of the terrorists was passed on to the combat soldiers and, in several cases, terrorists who were detained in Israel even accompanied the forces.

At Yediot Ahronoth's health conference, Health Minister Uriel Busso revealed that terrorists who were hospitalized in Israeli hospitals shared vital information.

Busso referred to the criticism of the treatment of terrorists in Israel hospitals: "The system must treat everyone who needs treatment. Some of these terrorists who were treated by us, entered Gaza with our soldiers, into the tunnels, and brought them to the hostages, when necessary."

He added: "They have life-saving information that they can share with us. That is why we must bring them for treatment; to stabilize them, not to give them a massage."

About two months ago, the Shin Bet published how a terrorist helped the combat forces locate the tunnel where the bodies of five hostages, who were rescued from Khan Yunis were kept: Mia Goren, Master sergeant (res.) Oren Goldin, Staff sergeant Tomer Ahimas, Sergeant Kirill Brodsky and Sergeant major (res.) Ravid Aryeh Katz.

The Shin Bet published unusual photos of its servicemen together with IDF forces during the operation to recover the bodies and in one of the photos one can see the terrorist dressed in IDF uniforms, with blue shoes on his feet and handcuffs on his hands. The terrorist apparently directed the combat forces until the bodies were found.