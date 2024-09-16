The Harris team has clearly decided that overtly betraying Israel could hurt her election prospects.

So this window of opportunity to destroy Hezbollah's missiles with American support may slam shut as the polls close on November 5th if she is elected.

The Americans are warning us not to destroy the hundreds of thousands of Hezbollah rockets and guided missiles now while they have a large force deployed in the region.

They warn that Israel will suffer considerable damage before it completes the operation. They also express concern that U.S. forces deployed in the region could face blowback from the Iranian coalition in response to the operation.

To be clear: the Americans don’t have the chutzpah to claim that those hundreds of thousands of Hezbollah rockets and guided missiles won’t ultimately raIn down on us.

They just don’t want to be around when it happens.

And they don’t want this inevitable clash to take place before the elections as their "don't overtly screw Israel before the elections" guideline means that the huge American deployment in the region can't turn tail when we start getting bombed.

Conclusion: Now is the time to destroy the Hezbollah threat.

Let’s not be naive.

No “iron clad deal” which leaves those hundreds of thousands of Hezbollah rockets and guided missiles in place will be worth the paper it’s written on.

And the redeployment of Hezbollah forces away from the Israeli border, if this is somehow achieved, would have absolutely no impact on the threat presented by those hundreds of thousands of Hezbollah rockets and guided missiles.

Don’t get me wrong:

I’m aware that our weapons inventories are far from ideal.

But I am also aware that the supply situation can be drastically worse after November 5th.

I am aware that we may have new laser defense systems deployed possibly at the end of 2025.

But I also know that our enemies may not graciously wait until December 2025 to attack. And

I am also confident that the Iranian coalition, along with China and Russia, are all burning the midnight oil to come up with countermeasures against laser defense systems.

Can Israel bet on a Trump victory?

I wonder if deal maker Trump would also prefer some kind of agreement which looks good on paper over Israel destroying those hundreds of thousands of Hezbollah rockets and guided missiles. Although he talks differently.

And let’s not forget that our region is a side show as compared to the world war scale clash in the offing for America in the Far East. There is no telling if or when the American forces now deployed heavily in the region may be compelled to redeploy elsewhere..

Yes.

Harris will be furious.

But that’s not the question.

The question is what the Biden-Harris administration would do if we opt to save ourselves before November 5th.

A note: I live in Raanana, not Roanoke. My son and nephews all do reserve duty. I don't take war lightly. But sometimes that is the cost of survival.

Dr. Aaron Lernerheads IMRA - Independent Media Review and Analysis, since 1992 providing news and analysis on the Middle East with a focus on Arab-Israeli relations