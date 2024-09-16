Following the sirens that sounded at 14:19 in the Upper Galilee Area, a number of projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some of the projectiles were intercepted and the rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.

A short while ago, the IAF struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites in the area of Houla in southern Lebanon.

Separately, media reports said that a Hezbollah terrorist was eliminated and three others were injured in IDF strikes in the village of Houla in southern Lebanon.

Earlier on Monday, the IDF reported: "A short while ago, a suspicious aerial target crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory and fell in an open area in the Upper Galilee Area. No injuries were reported."

"Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

"Israel Fire and Rescue services are currently operating to extinguish a fire that erupted due to the fall in the area."