MK Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism), who chairs the Knesset's Finance Committee, on Monday responded to reports that efforts are being made to expand the government and create a broad "unity" government.

In the Committee meeting, families of the hostages turned to Gafni, demanding that he work to the best of his ability to pressure the Israeli government to reach a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal.

"I identify with what you are saying," Gafni told them. "I am doing what I can."

The families demanded that he present an ultimatum according to which, if there is no deal, he and his family will no longer agree to be part of the coalition.

Gafni responded by saying that "there was an offer for a unity government. But it was taken off the table."

Representatives from the families demanded, "Continue with additional offers. Don't stop. Ask yourself every day: What can I do to advance something?"

He concluded, "I speak about this matter all the time, and my opinion is said everywhere. Including in closed rooms."