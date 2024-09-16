Jerusalem's only water company, the Hagihon, is threatening to freeze the bank accounts of customers who paid their water bills, claiming that the bills were only "partially" paid.

The Hagihon company sends out paper bills, with no option to pay only part of the bill, unless you pay by credit card. A customer who pays with the paper slip through a bank machine or envelope cannot pay "part" of a bill.

Now, Hagihon is claiming that bills paid are put towards previous "partial" bill payments, demanding hundreds of shekels in debt and threatening to freeze accounts if the debts are not paid within 48 hours."

A previous Hagihon warning noted only one outstanding debt, for the period between February and April 2024. This debt, as mentioned, was paid prior to the notice's issue; however, when the customer turned to Hagihon they were informed that their bank account would be frozen within 48 hours unless a sum total of 745 NIS would be paid immediately.

A printout sent by Hagihon to the customer showed a "debt" of 470 NIS, however, the sum total the water company is demanding is 745 NIS. According to them, the previous year's debts are not included in the total appearing in the printout.

"There is no such thing as partial payment - if you put in the slip you pay the whole sum," Yaakov, the customer told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva. "They also threatened to freeze our bank account over one sum, but when we proved that we paid it they suddenly decided that we owe them more."

"Their slips are not accepted by the automatic payment machines," Chaya, Yaakov's wife explained. "I can either pay by credit card, which I don't want to do, or I can put it in an envelope. I understand that maybe there was a representative who did not know how to type in the bank's payment when it went through the envelope system, but that is their problem, not mine. I understand it, I forgive it, but the company needs to correct it now. And if they do not know how to accept these payments then they need to make sure that their payment slips are accepted by our bank's machines."

Israel National News - Arutz Sheva has reached out to Hagihon for response, and will publish the response when it is received.