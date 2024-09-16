Since October 7th, the world seems disturbingly inclined to take sides with a terror organization that has taken hostages and murdered American citizens. As headlines flash repeatedly across our screens, the United States appears to be diluting Israel’s security by endlessly presenting negotiations—negotiations that Hamas, a terrorist organization committed to death and destruction, continually rejects.

Hamas does not seek peace or compromise; it seeks the annihilation of a legitimate state whose primary goal is to protect its citizens.

To truly grasp the gravity of this situation, let’s rewind history and reflect. Imagine the immediate aftermath of September 11th, a tragedy the United States continues to mourn due to the thousands of Americans murdered by Islamic extremists in our homeland. Did anyone then even consider expecting the United States to negotiate and reach a ceasefire with Al-Qaeda? Did it ever occur to anyone that we plead with those terrorists and offer concessions on a silver platter? The notion is preposterous.

What we are witnessing today is akin to a global charade—the biggest free Broadway show on an international stage. Instead of holding Israel accountable for a totally justifiable war, we should reframe our perspectives and understand that legitimizing negotiations with terrorists undermines the foundation of democracy itself.

The stakes are incredibly high, not just for Israel but for all democracies worldwide. The consequences of legitimizing terror and violence are grave, especially for our younger generation. They are being misled to believe in the validation of violence, completely detached from the principles enshrined in the US Constitution. This dangerous manipulation must be countered by protecting our country and our democratic values, and by eliminating those who hide under the guise of a false cause to attack our way of life.

Therefore, it is imperative that the international community stops legitimizing terrorists as if they are negotiating between countries in a conflict and must recognize the severe implications of this misguided approach. We must expose, Unite and eliminate terrorists who propagate violence under the pretense of a legitimate cause, thereby safeguarding democracy and preventing a perilous future for coming generations.

This isn’t just an affront to Israel; it’s a free show on a global scale, where the spectacle of demanding negotiations with terrorists undermines every nation’s right and duty to protect its citizens. We must stop making Israel look like the antagonist in this scenario and acknowledge the stark reality: Democracies must not and cannot be coerced into negotiating with those who seek their annihilation.

The world must stand with Israel in recognizing that some threats cannot be bargained away. To truly honor the principles of peace, security, and justice, we must cease legitimizing and romanticizing the farcical notion that a democracy ought to negotiate with terrorists. The path to true peace lies in unequivocal support for those who defend democratic values, not in appeasing those who seek their destruction.

It’s time for the world to wake up and recognize that expecting Israel to negotiate with Hamas is not just impractical—it’s dangerously naïve. Hamas is an organization that thrives on chaos and destruction, unwavering in its mission to eradicate the Israeli state. Its handlers want to destroy the United States. By continually pushing for negotiations, we aren't promoting peace; we are inadvertently legitimizing an entity that rejects the very foundation of diplomatic resolution.

Duvi Honigis Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber Of Commerce and J-biz Expo