A 64-year-old man started a blaze in a property in east London, endangering the lives of a Jewish family, including a young child. He was sentenced to life imprisonment after he admitted to starting a fire at his property in east London, with the intent of endangering the lives of a Jewish family and their young baby who lived above him, as reported by Jewish News.

Ian Pitkin, 64, from Lower Clapton, was sentenced to a minimum term of six years and 17 days, after he started the blaze in his ground-floor apartment on March 20.

He had pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life; including possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and having an offensive weapon in a public place.

His Honor Judge Daniel Fugallo, sentencing, said: “This offence was motivated by, and demonstrates, a hostility towards people of Jewish faith.”

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway said: “We welcome this substantial sentence which clearly reflects both the danger he posed and the aggravating factor,” adding that, “we were able to prove the fact that he expressed clear antisemitic sentiment on several occasions and the Crown Prosecution Service called upon the court to treat racial and religious hostility as aggravating factors.”

The 64-year-old man was arrested shortly after lighting the fire, while seeking medical attention for his own injuries.

The Jewish family inside the blazing apartment was forced to throw their baby from a second-story window and fortunately, the child did not sustain any injuries. The infant was checked by paramedics and luckily came away unharmed.

One family member suffered a fractured hip after jumping out of the window and five others, including a passerby, were injured in the fire.

Detective Chief Conway said: “The damage to the building is incredible and it is amazing that nobody was injured more seriously, while the psychological impact has been well evidenced. Victims reported hearing explosions as the fire spread in the property below them.”