Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Sunday with Mayor of Tzfat (Safed), Yossi Kakon.

During the conversation, the Prime Minister asked about the general mood of the city's residents and the physical condition of Tzfat, in light of the increase in Hezbollah fire.

The mayor told the Prime Minister about the situation in the city , including details about the security of the neighborhoods and schools.

Netanyahu expressed satisfaction with the fact that most of the children are still going to school and that the city's residents are trying to maintain a normal routine, as much as possible, under the existing circumstances.

"The existing situation will not continue. We will do everything necessary to restore life to normal and remove threat from residents of the north, including the city of Tzfat," Netanyahu stated during the conversation.

He promised that his office staff would be at the disposal of the city and take care of all its needs. Kakon thanked the Prime Minister for his attention and commitment to the security of the residents of Tzfat and the North.