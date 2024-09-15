A Border Police officer in his 20s was lightly wounded on Sunday evening in a stabbing attack at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City. The terrorist was neutralized.

MDA medical teams tended to the fully conscious stab victim.

MDA motorcycle unit paramedic Yisrael Weingarten recounted: "The victim was fully conscious and walking at the scene. He suffered a stab wound on his upper body. We administered first aid at the scene and he will be evacuated to the hospital. The terrorist was neutralized.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs, Yanki Weinberg, Moishe Paskesz, and Yosef Gabai, reported from the scene: "We provided initial medical assistance at the scene to a police officer who was lightly wounded. He was then evacuated to the hospital in a United Hatzalah ambulance. Police and security forces operated at the scene."

Police forces closed the Damascus Gate and entry to the Old City at the scene of the attack. The investigation at the scene has commenced and the terrorist's identity and motive is being looked into. The police stated: "A short time ago, a report was received regarding the stabbing of a Border Police officer near the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem. The terrorist, who attempted to flee into the Old City was neutralized by other Border Police officers. The officer who was stabbed was taken in light condition and conscious to for medical treatment."