Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the ballistic missile attack launched by the Houthi terrorist organization on central Israel Sunday morning.

At the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting Netanyahu said, "We are in a multi-front campaign against Iran's axis of evil, which is striving for our destruction. This morning, the Houthis launched a surface-to-surface missile from Yemen at our territory. They should know that we exact a high price for any attempt to attack us. Whoever needs a reminder of this, is invited to visit the port of Hodeidah."

"Whoever attacks us will not evade our strike. Hamas is already learning this through our determined action, which will bring about its destruction and the release of all of our hostages," he stated.

Turning to the repeated attacks on northern Israel, Netanyahu said, "I have visited the north. I am attentive to the residents of the north. I speak with them and with the heads of local authorities in the north, I see their distress. I hear their anguish."

He vowed, "The current situation will not continue. This requires a change in the balance of forces on our northern border. We will do whatever is necessary to return our residents securely to their homes. I am committed to this. The Government is committed to this and we will not suffice with less than this."

"We will do this thanks to the heroism of our fighters and the unity among us, as a united people rising up against our enemies in order to ensure our future," Netanyahu said.

The IDF stated following the attack, "At 06:21 this morning (Sunday), a surface-to-surface missile was fired from Yemen toward Israeli territory. An initial inquiry indicates the missile most likely fragmented in mid-air."

"During the incident, several interception attempts were made by the Arrow and Iron Dome Aerial Defense Systems, and their results are under review. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol. The entire incident is under review.

"Fallen fragments of the interceptors were identified in open areas and at the Paatei Modi'in Railway Station. A fire erupted in an area adjacent to Kfar Daniel. Israel Fire and Rescue Services are currently operating at the scene to extinguish the fire," the IDF stated.