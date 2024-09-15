September 20th marks 19 years since Simon Wiesenthal who was a Holocaust survivor and legendary Nazi Hunter passed away.

Simon Wiesenthal represented the long arm of the Jewish people. In his book, “Murderers Among Us,” he describes how he tracked down over 800 Nazis. He is most famous for his help in finding mass murderer Adolf Eichmann in Buenos Aires in 1960. Eichmann was hanged in Israel on June 1st, 1962. Wiesenthal is also responsible for bringing Franz Stangl, Commander of the Sobibor and Treblinka extermination camps killing 900,000 Jews, to justice. He also was credited with locating Hermine Braunsteiner, “the mare of Majdanek,” so named because she used to kick her victims to death. She had become an American citizen in 1963 and was living in Queens. She was brought to justice.

Simon Wiesenthal taught invaluable lessons. The State of Israel carries on his legacy. After October 7, 2023, Israel has been tracking down each and everyone involved in the savage massacre, rape, and abduction of innocent Jews on that day. It is estimated that at least 6,000 Gazans attacked Israel. Israel’s intelligence forces, through lengthy investigations, have identified almost every terrorist involved in the brutality and barbarism. Hamas’ own filming of the assault has helped determine the perpetrators. The capture of Hamas computers has helped as well. Just as Simon Wiesenthal hunted Nazis down, the State of Israel is doing the same against Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists. The international community has not given Israel the credit it deserves for removing evil from the world. If Israel was not taking care of business these very same terrorists would spread to the US shores.

On July 31st, Israel eliminated Head of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Previously, on July 18th Israel eliminated Muhammed Jabara, a Hamas commander, and a Hamas deputy commander, Mohammed Jaber Hararah.

On July 9th, Israel killed Nasrallah’s bodyguard, to send a message to the head of Hezbollah.

On July 13, the two most dangerous terrorists Rafa’a Salameh and Mohammed Deif were killed in a rocket strike.

A letter written by Rafa’a Salameh to Yahya Sinwar and his brother Mohammed from Khan Younis found at the bombing site indicated that their brigade was in trouble. The letter was written in May. It said that half of his men were killed or incapacitated while many others fled. He had only one-fifth of his original personnel. He had only 10% of his rockets. He had depleted 60% of his small arms and 70% of his anti tank weapons.

On August 12th, Israel killed 31 terrorists including Islamic Jihad’s central Gaza Brigade commander in a strike on the Al-Taabin School complex, where they were hiding using human shields and a civilian facility.

On August 20, Israel took out Saleh Al-Arouri-Deputy Chairman of Hamas’ political bureau.

On Sept. 10th, Israel killed three commanders involved directly in the attack on Israel on October 7th. Somer Ismail Khaber Abu Daqqa, Osama Tabash, and Ayman Mabhouh were all using the Al-Mawasi humanitarian area to hide. Extensive measures by the IDF to enable the Gazan population away from combat zones has emboldened Hamas to continue to embed its operatives and military infrastructure in the Humanitarian area.

On September 12th, Israel hit the Al-Taba’een School where Hamas terrorists again tried to hide. Some of the terrorists doubled as UNWRA staffers. At least three of the nine terrorists killed worked for UNWRA. Israel has repeatedly shown that UNRWA has been complicit in not only the events of October 7th but throughout the war. Hamas servers were found under UNRWA schools, tunnels have been found under the schools and many UNRWA workers participated in the October 7 assault.

Not a day goes by that Israel does not render justice to the participants in the October 7th massacre. The long arm of the Jewish People is getting longer and stronger. Sinwar’s days are numbered.