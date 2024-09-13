US President Joe Biden’s special envoy Amos Hochstein will arrive in Israel on Monday for talks focused on preventing an escalation between Israel and Lebanon.

During the visit, Hochstein is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Gallant, and other top security officials.

The White House said Hochstein’s visit is a continuation of the diplomacy he has been carrying out for months.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told an Al Arabiya reporter during a phone call with reporters on Friday, “We are trying to prevent the opening of a second front in northern Israel."

Kirby added that Hochstein’s visit was part of the administration’s efforts to prevent escalation and expand the conflict.

Hochstein has visited the region several times in recent months, stressing that a diplomatic solution is key to ending the hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel.

He most recently visited Lebanon last month, where he warned the clock was ticking for a Gaza ceasefire that could also help end the cross-border exchanges between Hezbollah and Israel.

