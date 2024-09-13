Sirens were heard early Friday morning, after 1:00 a.m., in the northern Israeli city of Tzfat and the area.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that approximately 20 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

Most of the projectiles were successfully intercepted, and the rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported, the statement added.

Sirens alerting from rocket and missile launches were activated in the communities adjacent to Tzfat due to the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception.

Israel Fire and Rescue Services are operating in the area of the Biriya Forest, near Tzfat, to extinguish a fire that erupted due to a fall in the area.

In addition, fragments of a rocket which had been intercepted exploded in Moshav Dalton, near Tzfat. There were no injuries, but minor damage was caused to a building.

During the day on Thursday, the IAF struck Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Aitaroun, Maryamine, and Chihine in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, the IAF struck a Hezbollah launcher in the area of Zibqin in southern Lebanon, from which launches were conducted toward Israeli territory in the past.

Earlier on Thursday, the IAF struck and eliminated Ahmad Al-Jabr, a terrorist in Hezbollah’s “Golan Terrorist Network”, Hezbollah’s terror cell in Syria, in the area of Quneitra.

In an additional strike in the area of Al Rafeed in southern Syria, the IDF struck a terrorist who advanced terror activities against the State of Israel and operated with Iranian cooperation and direction.