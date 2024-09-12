Former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Thursday he would not participate in another debate with Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, after the Vice President’s campaign expressed a desire to hold another debate.

“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I WANT A REMATCH,'” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Trump said that issues like inflation and immigration were discussed “in great detail” during his June debate with President Joe Biden as well as during Tuesday night’s debate with Harris.

“She was a no-show at the Fox Debate, and refused to do NBC & CBS,” Trump posted on Thursday. “KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD. THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!”

Shortly after Trump’s post, Harris spoke at a rally in North Carolina and commented on her desire to hold another debate with Trump.

“I believe we owe it to the voters to have another debate, because this election and what [is] at stake could not be more important,” Harris told supporters.

Tuesday’s debate, which marked the first in-person meeting between the candidates ahead of the November 5 election, drew 57.5 million television viewers across seven networks, data from Nielsen showed.

This viewership figure surpassed the approximately 51 million who watched Trump debate Biden in June.

A CNN rapid poll conducted after the debate found that 63 percent of watchers said Harris won Tuesday’s debate, compared to 37 percent who said Trump won.

Other polls, including one posted by C-SPAN, showed that Trump had fared better than Harris.