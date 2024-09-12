The Palestinian Authority Foreign Ministry is warning against the Temple Mount Faithful organization which according to the ministry intends to destroy the al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock in preparation for building the Jewish Temple under the slogan "Quickly in our days."

In a press release on Thursday, the PA Foreign Ministery noted that this is not the first time that groups affiliated with the Temple Mount Faithful have incited against the al-Aqsa Mosque and published pictures of the Jewish Temple in place of the Dome of the Rock.

"We take this ongoing incitement very seriously," the PA stated, "Especially when it's accompanied by the escalation in infiltrations into the mosque by Jewish extremists, the performing of Talmudic rituals and religious texts on its grounds in an unprecedented manner, including bowing on the ground, blowing the shofar, various forms of dance, waving the Israeli flag, and more."

The PA Foreign Ministry also noted that it has identified a "significant escalation in harm to Jerusalem and the Islamic and Christian holy sites in general and the al-Aqsa Mosque in particular in light of the participation of MKs and ministers, led by the radical Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in the "infiltrations" of the al-Aqsa Mosque."

According to the ministry, the Israeli political echelon grants support through steps that aim to "Judaize" the al-Aqsa Mosque and to lead to the distribution of its use.

The PA ministry also warned against attempts by "extremist Jewish organizations" to damage the al-Aqsa Mosque by noting the consequences of the "aggression" to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the region in general.