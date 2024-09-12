The troops of the 162nd Division have been conducting precise, intelligence-based, targeted operations in the Rafah area over the last few months.

So far, the troops have eliminated over 2,000 terrorists and destroyed approximately 13 kilometers of underground tunnel routes. During these operations, the troops have dismantled the Rafah Brigade of the Hamas terrorist organization.

In recent weeks, the Nahal Brigade, Givati Brigade, 401st Brigade, Yahalom Unit, and Shayetet 13 have been operating in the Tel al-Sultan area. During the operation, over 250 terrorists were eliminated, including the Commander of the Tel al-Sultan Battalion, Mahmoud Hamdan, and most of the battalion's chain of command.

162nd Division's activities in Rafah IDF Spokesperson

The troops destroyed 80% of the underground tunnel routes located near and beneath the Philadelphi Corridor. The division's engineering forces and the Yahalom Unit continue to locate and destroy underground tunnel routes and terrorist infrastructure in the area.