Four people have been killed since Wednesday night in road accidents across the country.

Around 10:00 Thursday morning a motorcyclist was killed while riding in Jerusalem. Magen David Adom (MDA) medics who arrived at the scene found him lifeless.

Paramedic Danny Richter said: "This is a serious road accident. We saw the motorcyclist lying several meters away from the motorcycle, unconscious, without a pulse and without breathing. He had suffered multi-system trauma. We performed medical tests, but his injury was fatal, and we pronounced him dead on site."

In another accident early in this morning, a truck driver who was standing on the side of the road was hit and killed by another truck near the center of the country.

Paramedic Maxim Chernik, who treated the victim described: "We saw the man lying on the road near the trucks, unconscious, without a pulse and without breathing. We performed medical tests, but his injury was critical and we had to pronounce him dead on site."

Near midnight last night, two women in their 60s were killed in an accident on Highway 431 heading east. Five more people were injured in the accident, two of them seriously, one moderately and two lightly.

The MDA teams that were called to the scene pronounced the two women dead and evacuated the injured to Assaf Harofeh hospitals in Tsrifin and Kaplan in Rehovot.

An emergency medic from the motorcycle unit, Yehuda Marcus, and senior paramedic, Rami Me’ushar, said: "This is a shocking accident. We saw two vehicles that were crushed on the road. Two women in their 60s were trapped in one of the vehicles. They were both unconscious, with severe multi-system injuries. After the firefighters rescued them from the vehicle, we pronounced them both dead. Another woman was rescued in serious condition and the driver of the vehicle was moderately injured. We rescued 5 passengers in a minor condition from the second vehicle. After initial treatment on site, we evacuated the injured to hospital."

This morning a serious accident occurred between a truck and four vehicles in the Negev, in which two women were seriously injured, three were moderately injured and two were slightly injured.

The emergency paramedics described the scene. "This is a very serious traffic accident between a truck and 4 vehicles. A 70-year-old woman was trapped unconscious and suffering from multi-system trauma. During the rescue operations, we gave her emergency medical treatment, while other teams gave medical treatment to the other injured, including dressings, immobilization and pain relief. Then we took the injured to the MDA's intensive care unit and evacuated them to the hospital, when their condition was defined as severe, moderate and mild."

