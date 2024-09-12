Attack in Syria (archives)
Attack in Syria (archives)Ali Syria/Flash90

Syrian reports claim that an Israeli aircraft on Thursday morning carried out an airstrike and launched missiles towards a vehicle traveling on the Damascus-Quneitra road in southern Syria.

According to Kan News, Rami Abdulrahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told Al Arabiya that an Israeli UAV struck a vehicle bearing civilian license plates as it traveled on the outskirts of Quneitra, near Khan Arnabeh.

Related articles:

In the strike, two people were killed, one of whom has been identified as belonging to the military - either the Hezbollah terror group or the Syrian resistance force.

Local Syrian reports said that an Israeli UAV launched missiles towards a vehicle traveling on the road between Damascus and Quneitra. According to initial reports, the missile hit the vehicle, causing damage, and there are a number of victims at the scene.

At least two people were eliminated in the strike, reports added.