According to Kan News, Rami Abdulrahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told Al Arabiya that an Israeli UAV struck a vehicle bearing civilian license plates as it traveled on the outskirts of Quneitra, near Khan Arnabeh.

In the strike, two people were killed, one of whom has been identified as belonging to the military - either the Hezbollah terror group or the Syrian resistance force.

