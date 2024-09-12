Since Minister Ben Gvir took office, a dramatic increase has been registered in police enforcement against illegal residents’ aides.

One of the main police struggles against the entry of illegal residents’ into Israel concerns the their aides (known colloquially as shabahim), i.e. those who drive, provide accommodation, or employ illegal residents. In fact, any such person who is caught and punished, puts a halt on dozens, and sometimes hundreds of illegal residents, from entering the country and endangering the citizens of Israel.

Upon assuming office, Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, gave clear instructions to take harsh action against anyone involved in one of these three behaviors and to treat the situation as a security threat to the state.

According to Israel Police official data, since Minister Ben Gvir took office, there has been a significant increase in police enforcement against the Shabahim, with police prosecution increasingly seeking court approval to extend the detention of their aides and to impose prison sentences on them.

For example, in 2022, only 19% of the Shabahim’s aides were arrested until completion of proceedings. On the other hand, in 2024 the number jumped to 48% - when compared to an unprecedented increase of 152% in the number of detentions until completion of proceedings – considering that 2024 has not yet ended and the trend of enforcement is expected to continue. Even 2023, when Minister Ben Gvir began serving as Minister of National Security, showed a significant increase of 36% in comparison to 2022

There is a dramatic increase also in prison sentences imposed on the aides to Shabahim, as stated in the number of requests submitted by the police prosecution. Out of all the cases that ended in prison sentences in 2022, only 9.8% of all cases ended in a prison sentence of 6-9 months. But, in 2024, with another 3.5 months to go in this year, these cases accounted for 17.3% - showing a dramatic increase of 76%.

Upon taking office, incoming police commissioner, Inspector General Danny Levy, also directed the police to increase enforcement against Shabahim and their employers, as well as to close businesses that employed Shabahim.

But, this is only the beginning. The police's enforcement policy against the Shabahim’s aides, is expected to increase even further, following legislative amendments, passed by MK Zvika Fogel of Otzma Yehudit, that make the punishment for this crime more severe. The head of the prosecution division in the police ordered to increase the punishment zones for which the police prosecution is petitioning, following the amendments to the legislation.

Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir: "I congratulate the Israel Police on their strict enforcement of incidents of illegal residents and their helpers, in accordance with my policy to fight against this phenomenon. I am confident that this trend of enforcement will continue, and also increase. I also expect that the Minister of Defense, who is responsible for the IDF and who is entrusted with preventing the entry of the Shabahim, will instruct the army to act with a heavy hand against anyone who tries to enter the country illegally"