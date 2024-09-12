First, to be clear — as should be obvious to anyone who has read me here over the many years — I will be voting for Trump. Indeed, it will be twice as meaningful for me because, at the same time, I will be voting against Harris.

I despise her with a special intensity of contempt. Certainly, so many politicians are liars. Many rise by doing things that no self-respecting person ever would do. However, I do not remember any politician ever so blatantly unworthy, so manifestly unqualified, and so brazenly dishonest as to reverse every single policy and stand she ever took over decades, all in the course of two weeks, with it obvious as plain day that she will revert right back to her true extreme-left agenda the moment the race is over. Her flip-flopping is so shameless and patently bogus that even the wild-eyed Communist Bernie Sanders has assured his followers not to worry about her because she is just doing it to get elected, then will revert.

I despise Harris’s brazen contempt for the American voter. And, truth to tell, I despise even more the American voters whom Bernie Sanders and Harris correctly know will fall for it — and then, if their votes G-d forbid put her over the top, will complain and moan for the next four years about how much worse things have gotten, how much more things cost, how they or neighbors have lost their jobs as their companies have moved to China, Mexico, and elsewhere; how they personally know someone dear who was raped and murdered by an Illegal; and how they no longer can send their kids to the public schools.



If she is elected, more wars will break out. Putin will finish off Ukraine and gobble more. Iran will expand the Houthis to close down Red Sea shipping. Iran will get the bomb. All-out Israel war will erupt in Lebanon and probably, a year later, in Judea and Samaria ("West Bank").

Kids will remain in their parents' homes, unable to buy a first house at 7% mortgage rates. Parents will be unable to move upward or size down because they cannot give up their current 2.75% mortgages for the Harris 7% rates. Landlords looking at the house-purchase prices will continue to soar their rental rates.





If that's what Americans choose, so be it. G-d has been good to my readers and me. Most of us are not impacted directly by all the damage Harris has done and further would do. But when America suffers, that is hard to accept.





Likewise, when Israel suffers, Jews everywhere get targeted. Hamas attacks on October 7, and soon enough American Jewish college students are run off their own campuses, while bricks get thrown at Kosher deli and bagel stores in Philadelphia. The only good I can see out of a Harris presidency, if she G-d forbid wins, is that the Arabs of Judea and Samaria eventually will build up the same arrogance as Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon to open an all-out third front against Israel.

If that happens, then when the dust clears, there will be no more "Palestine Authority" but only one country -- Israel -- from the River to the Sea. Indeed, I expect the fall of the “P.A.” far sooner than most people do. Abu Mazen (“Mahmoud Abbas”) is 89. Violently or peacefully, he is going to die within the decade, if not by the time this article appears. It just is. He’s 89. That may even be why Hamas does not bother assassinating him.

When Abu Mazen dies, Hamas will take over the “P.A.” within a year, maybe six months, maybe weeks or days. If there is an election, they will take over. Otherwise, by gun and other murder. They did it in Gaza, and they already are the leading vote getter in Judea and Samaria’s Arab thing. Once Hamas takes over, it will be a matter of time — not long — before another all-out Gaza war breaks out in Judea and Samaria.

Although there is a debate over whether Israel should resettle Gaza, there will be very little significant opposition to reestablishing Jewish sovereignty in all of Judea and Samaria. Rockets and missiles into Tel Aviv and Haifa will make many Likud converts of Meretz and Labor voters. If “a conservative is a liberal who has been mugged,” what will become of Israeli leftists who have to abandon their homes in Tel Aviv and Haifa, and beg Jews in Sderot, Ashkelon, Ashdod — and Nahariyah and Kiryat Shmoneh — to please let them live with them for six months as rockets and missiles rain down on Kaplan and “Rabin Square”?

Remember: It was a left-wing Labor government that liberated Judea, Samaria, Golan, Gaza, and Sinai. From the River to the Sea, all of Israel will be free.

So what is Trump’s biggest mistake that may truly lose him the 2024 election?

It is his repeated assertions that, if Kamala Harris is elected, then Israel will be gone in two years. He has been saying it over and over again. As much as I support and praise all he has done for Israel, and will continue doing if reelected, it is not because of him that Israel exists or that the U.S. embassy now is in Jerusalem. It is because, like Cyrus and Darius of the Bible, he merited from G-d the opportunity to be G-d’s messenger on earth to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to move the embassy. Reagan perhaps was chosen beforehand to have that opportunity but died without bringing that merit with him to the Afterlife. Trump has been uniquely blessed by G-d to have had the opportunity to bring the Camp David Accords to fruition. But it was not he who did it alone. It was G-d Who guided his success.

I fear that Trump’s constant asseertion that he alone can ensure Israel’s survival and that, if Harris is elected, Israel will not make it, practically dares the L-rd G-d King of the universe to manifest Who is in charge. And I fear that would lead to Harris getting elected just so that G-d can demonstrate that He alone ultimately guards Israel and no one else. We as humans are required by our faith and religion to do all we can in our power to advance G-d’s cause and His expectations, but only He directs the ultimate success or failure.

It is easier to get a screw into a wall with a power drill than by doing so manually with a screwdriver. If Harris is elected, things simply will be harder, but it will all come out the same.

Truman embargoed arms to Israel in 1948, but Israel won independence without him anyway. No one imagined Nixon would be the one to race weapons to Israel in 1973. Jimmy Carter tried to take down Israel, so G-d took him down with Iranian hostages. Bill Clinton tried so hard to manipulate Ehud Barak to give all Judea and Samaria and even the Temple Mount to Arafat, but G-d hardened Arafat’s heart. The first George Bush and his James Baker tried to take down Israel, so G-d collapsed his unbeatable polls after the Kuwait war, brought down his arrogance by causing him to vomit publicly at a Japanese banquet table, and he lost reelection. In all the Obama years, for all the aggravation, Abu Mazen did not move one inch closer to getting his country, and instead the Jewish population continued booming in Judea and Samaria.

If Harris is elected, it will be more of a hassle for Israel, but she is incredibly weak, despite talking tough, Abu Mazen will die soon anyway, and events will up-end all Harris’s plans. The only thing that can hurt Israel would be a left-wing coalition ready to act unnecessarily and pointlessly like Lapid who gave Hezbollah Israeli gas fields and territory in return for nothing except a war that has left 80,000 people homeless the past six months. I don’t think that will happen. On any vote to give up any of Judea and Samaria for an Arab polity, particularly Hamastan 2, the likes of Liberman and Sa’ar and some others will ensure at least 75-80 votes against giving Hamas any of Judea and Samaria. And Harris will make no difference. Just a hassle.

I simply wish that my choice, Trump, would stop daring G-d to prove that He can sustain and protect Israel, no matter who is president.



