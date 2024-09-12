MK Tzvi Sukkot (Religious Zionist Party) clashed on Wednesday with leftist activists in the southern Hebron Hills.

Sukkot was touring the area ahead of a discussion that will take place on Thursday regarding the provocations that, he says, are being carried out by the left-wing activists in the area in particular and in Judea and Samaria in general.

The tour was led by the head of the Har Hebron Regional Council, Eliram Azoulai, and was attended by members of his office, together with members of the MK Sukkot’s bureau.

During the tour, leftist activists who were staying at an archaeological site where illegal Arab construction is being carried out, arrived at the scene. MK Sukkot blasted them and told them, among other things, "You are the bottom of Israeli society, you are betraying your people."