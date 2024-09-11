The ceremony for the Chief of Staff’s Award for Outstanding Reserve Soldiers of 2024 was held on Wednesday at the Glilot Military Base.

At the ceremony, certificates of excellence were awarded to 81 officers and NCOs from the reserves, serving in various IDF units across all branches, commands, and directorates. The awards were given to the reserve soldiers in recognition of their outstanding contribution to their units and for being exemplary role models in the IDF in general, and especially during the war.

The outstanding reserve soldiers were selected in anticipation of Independence Day, and the ceremony took place this evening following a situational assessment in an adjusted format due to the ongoing war.

The IDF places great importance on honoring and appreciating the reserve soldiers, whose contribution is critical to the security of the state and the IDF's ability to fulfill its missions.

"In this war, as we all know and as we all painfully feel, we have lost many soldiers, including precious and valued reserve soldiers. Last night, two reserve soldiers fell during the helicopter crash incident, which was en route to evacuate a wounded soldier from the Gaza Strip," Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi stated at the ceremony.

"These combinations of ours—regular and reserve troops—were together in that helicopter, and on the field as well. This is yet another example of the bravery and heavy price the reservists and their families share," he added.

"We deeply mourn the memory of the fallen soldiers and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded, both physically and emotionally.

"Our reserve forces are strong, with an incredibly resilient spirit, and willingness to operate and succeed to ensure our continued existence. Your contribution to the strength of the IDF and your contribution to the security of the state is irreplaceable. You are bringing us closer to victory and the achievement of the war's goals," he concluded.