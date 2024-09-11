Jordanian citizens went to the polls on Tuesday to elect their parliament.

This was the first election to be held under a new electoral law that encourages a bigger role for political parties in the 138-seat parliament, while still allowing tribal and pro-government factions to dominate the assembly.

As was predicted, the Islamist Action Front (IAF), the political arm of the Muslim Brotherhood, is expected to win big. Preliminary figures project the pro-Hamas party to receive up to one-fifth of the seats.

IAF head Wael al Saqqa told Reuters: "The Jordanian people have given us their trust by voting for us. This new phase will increase the burden of responsibility for the party towards the nation and our citizens."

It is believed that the strengthening of the Islamists comes in part as a result of Israel's war in Gaza.

The elections come only a few days after a Jordanian terrorist crossed the Allenby Crossing into Israel and murdered three Israeli crossing employees.