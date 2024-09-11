Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday evening revealed a letter seized from Gaza written by a senior Hamas commander who was eliminated detailing the terrorist organization's losses in the war.

Rafe Salama, who commanded Hamas' Khan Yunis Brigade and served as the deputy of Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif before both of them were eliminated in an airstrike in July, stated that 70 percent of Hamas' weapons have been destroyed, and half of its terrorist forces have been eliminated, as of the writing of the letter.

"In the letter that Rafe Salama, who was killed by us in July, wrote to the Sinwar brothers, he describes the situation - 70 percent of the weapons were destroyed, 95 percent of the rockets were destroyed, 50 percent of the terrorists were killed or wounded and a great many fled, leaving them with 20 percent according to him. This is a real loss that hurts Hamas and is felt by its most senior commanders," Gallant noted.

Gallant added, "He cries out for help from the Sinwar brothers, but of course they can't save him. Why? Because we are continuing the effort that started in October and continues step by step, step by step, and reaches all senior Hamas officials. This is what he wrote to the Sinwar brothers, who we will also reach."