The IDF announced on Wednesday that the IAF, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, conducted a precise strike on terrorists who were operating inside a Hamas command and control center in the area of Nuseirat in central Gaza.

According to the IDF, the command and control center, which was embedded inside a compound that previously served as the Al Jaouni School, was used by Hamas terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

The IDF emphasized that prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

"This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure in violation of international law. The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel," the IDF stated.