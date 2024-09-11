Three tiny children in Jerusalem are gutted after the passing of their mother, Sara Amsalem. Sara had been reportedly feeling sick when she was diagnosed with brain cancer. Sadly, it took just one year for her to pass away.

The swiftness of the tragedy has left the young family in a state of chaos. The ages of the children are painful to hear: two, four, and six years old.

The current state of the Amsalem home is extremely complex, as the father, Amichai Amsalem’s salary is not enough to single-handedly keep his household afloat. With little to no money for bills, and the children in a state of shock and trauma, they have run out of viable options.

Those who have never experienced it cannot imagine the pain of a six-year-old child, standing at their mother’s grave, just one month after she fell ill. Where there is pain, however, there is also hope. If strangers can unite to help the Amsalem family, these precious children can experience little moments of happiness: a decent meal on Shabbat, a new coat for the winter, or a safe roof over their heads.

Almost, for a moment, as if their mother were alive.

