A Gaza march, planned to be held in central London on Yom Kippur has been rescheduled, after a protest stated that it would threaten Jews on their holiest day of the year.

The demonstration, which has been organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), was brought forward by a week, moving from October 12 to October 5.

The march will still take place after Rosh Hashanah, and subsequently only two days before October 7, the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel, the deadliest attack on Jews in a single day since the Shoah (Holocaust).

Dave Rich, Director of Policy at the Community Security Trust, voiced concerns about an anti-Israel demonstration being held on Yom Kippur, when Jews will be attending central London synagogues.

The PSC stated that they decided to change the date to 5 October to avoid a clash with Yom Kippur, following representations, which included thousands of Jewish people who have taken part in every single march over the past year.”

Rich, who called on the Home Office and the Metropolitan Police to postpone the march, said that, “Every time there is a large anti-Israel march, it includes people carrying antisemitic placards, calling for Israel to be eliminated and supporting Hamas. Such marches should not go anywhere near a synagogue on Yom Kippur, or disturb Jewish people on their way to and from synagogue on such a solemn day.”

“This change still does not address the bigger, ongoing problem caused by these marches passing near synagogues on Shabbat and it should be standard that anti-Israel marches do not go near synagogues, or disturb people walking to and from synagogues on Shabbat or festivals.”

Police reported that at the most recent Gaza march last Saturday, six pro-Palestine demonstrators were arrested for offences including “racially aggravated Public Order offences in relation to signs and a gesture”, criminal damage and assault.