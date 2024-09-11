On Tuesday night, the IAF struck dozens of terror sites in southern Lebanon.

In its strike, the IAF targeted approximately 30 Hezbollah launchers and terror infrastructure sites which posed a threat to Israeli civilians, in the areas of Jibbain, Naqoura, Deir Seryan, and Zibqin in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, IDF artillery struck in the area of Al-Dahira in southern Lebanon.

"The IDF will continue to operate against the threat of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in order to defend the State of Israel," the IDF stressed.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF conducted an intelligence-based strike on a Hezbollah weapons manufacturing facility in the area of Jouaiyya in southern Lebanon. In addition, the IAF struck a Hezbollah military command center alongside military structures in the areas of Nabaiteh, Mansouri and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.

IDF soldiers also struck a terrorist cell that was identified exiting a military structure in the area of Houla in southern Lebanon.