Israeli political officials reacted on Tuesday evening to the publication of the difficult footage from the tunnel where six hostages were executed by Hamas terrorists.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman said, "The same killing pits that the Nazis used to murder Jews during the Holocaust are being repeated by the Nazi monsters of Hamas. All humanitarian aid to Gaza must be stopped today. No food, no water, no cigarettes, no fuel and no goods. Everyone who had a part, everyone who had a hand in the matter, must not die a natural death."

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir said in response that "Hamas kept our hostages under substandard conditions, and murdered them in cold blood. The response to this should be clear: the cessation of humanitarian aid and the fuel trucks that reach Hamas."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid responded, "The shocking images are a painful and chilling testimony to the unimaginable cruelty of Hamas, but they are also a red flag and a wake-up call to the Israeli government - if we don't do everything to reach a deal now, we are imposing a death sentence on the hostages who are still alive. We cannot afford any more videos like this."

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wrote, "A detestable Nazi enemy." The chairman of the United Torah Judaism Party, Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf, responded, "The shocking footage of the tunnel where the six were murdered is infuriating and outrageous. The voice of our brothers’ blood cries out to us from the ground. We will support any deal brought to the government."

"And one more word about hypocrisy: While we are having discussions on improving the living conditions of Nukhba terrorists and the visits of representatives of the Red Cross, in The Hague they are asking for an arrest warrant against the Prime Minister. We will not defeat a cruel enemy by groveling. The State of Israel must use an iron fist against the enemy," added Goldknopf.

The chairman of New Hope-The United Right, Gideon Sa'ar, said that "the gut-wrenching video from the murder tunnels of Hamas - is shocking. We are obliged to continue our efforts to return all the hostages and the campaign to defeat Hamas - which kidnapped them, held them in inhumane conditions and brutally murdered them. This campaign must be conducted on the basis of knowing the reality and not on the basis of wishful thinking. In Washington, I heard only yesterday from knowledgeable senior officials in the American administration (more than one): Hamas is not interested in a hostage deal. We are not close to such a deal. The thought that if Israel just makes one more concession or another and then the matter will be resolved - is simply not true. It's a grave mistake to tear the nation apart over something that doesn't exist!"