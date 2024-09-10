The IAF on Tuesday conducted an intelligence-based strike on a Hezbollah weapons manufacturing facility in the area of Jouaiyya in southern Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Additionally, the IAF struck a Hezbollah military command center alongside military structures in the areas of Nabaiteh, Mansouri and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.

Earlier on Tuesday, the statement said, IDF soldiers struck a terrorist cell that was identified exiting a military structure in the area of Houla in southern Lebanon.

The IDF also provided updates on the sirens which sounded in northern Israel on Tuesday evening: Following the sirens regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration that sounded in the area of the Upper Galilee between 6:35 and 6:46 p.m., several suspicious aerial targets were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

Some of the targets were intercepted. Fallen targets were identified in an area adjacent to Amiad. No injuries were reported.

Following the sirens that sounded in the area of Ayelet Hashahar at 7:20 p.m., it was determined to be a false identification.