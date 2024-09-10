Sky News presenter Belle Donati has left the Comcast-owned network after comparing Israel’s war in Gaza to the Holocaust in an interview with UN ambassador Danny Danon.

During an interview with Danon, Donati reviewed statements and articles he has published regarding the Swords of Iron war, claiming that one of them called for the ethnic cleansing of Gaza. Danon objected insisting that he had written only about voluntary emmigration.

Donati responded “The sort of voluntary relocation of many Jewish people during the Holocaust, I imagine."

Danon denounced the remarks as 'pure antisemitism during the broadcast and later tweeted a letter demanding an apology both from Donati and the Sky News network.

Sky News apologized shortly thereafter on air, stating "In an interview earlier today with Israeli politician Danny Danon, a Sky News presenter made a comparison between Mr Danon’s comments on Israel’s war with Hamas and the treatment of Jewish people in the Holocaust."

“Sky News recognized the complete inappropriateness of this comparison and the offensive nature of those comments. Sky News would like to apologize unreservedly for the comparison and to Mr Danon personally for making the comparison.”



Donati has not apologized and could not be reached for comment.