Miriam Rubin has worked in a school for many years. She’s seen some crazy things in her life. But nothing, absolutely nothing, could have prepared her and her family for the now-notorious date of October 7th.

“Fighting erupted near our home. I still vividly remember the terror in my children’s eyes as we fled, leaving behind everything we knew,” she recalls.

For months, the Rubins had no choice but to live in temporary shelters, trying to gain a semblance of normalcy. But a short time later, things spiralled out of control even further: Miriam’s husband Yishai fell gravely ill.

Miriam's role as mother has now expanded beyond all recognition; she must juggle nurturing her deeply scarred children, tending to her husband’s severe illness, and maintaining a roof over her family’s heads—a harrowing burden magnified by the absence of her husband’s income.

“We need to stabilize our financial situation, provide for my husband’s medical needs, and rebuild our shattered lives. Any assistance you can provide will help us face the upcoming days with a little more hope in our hearts.”

Funds are being raised to help save the Rubin children from homelessness. After the immense adversity that they have been through, every donation is another ray of light. Your donation isn't just money; It's a message to the Rubins that they are not alone.

