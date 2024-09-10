The IDF on Monday evening detained a convoy of UN vehicles in the northern Gaza Strip, after intelligence information was received that Palestinian Arabs had infiltrated the convoy.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that "earlier today, IDF troops detained a convoy of UN vehicles in the northern Gaza Strip, in light of intelligence information that a number of Palestinian suspects were present in the convoy."

"The IDF troops detained the convoy in order to question the suspects," it added. The IDF stressed, in the wake of reports in the media, that "the convoy in question was not carrying polio vaccines, but was a convoy whose purpose is an exchange of UN personnel."

The IDF later stated that the two suspects were released to the south of the Gaza Strip and were not allowed to move to the north of the Gaza Strip together with the UN personnel.