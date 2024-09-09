Sergeant Aharon Shmuel Bryce, a tank crewman in regular IDF service, returned to serve in Gaza ten months after he was severely wounded by an RPG missile that hit his tank.

Bryce returned to military service despite the fact that the doctor in the helicopter that evacuated him to hospital did not give him a chance of survival.

Bryce fought, and after going through a long journey of surgeries, reconstructions and rehabilitation, today, ten months after his injury, joined his company that is still in Gaza, in the same tank where he was injured.

"This is what the generation of victory looks like," says Bryce’s relative to Israel National News – Arutz Sheva.