MK Zvi Sukkot (Religious Zionism) sent a letter to the Central Command General, Avi Bluth and demanded that he stop forcing communities in Judea and Samaria to allow Palestinian workers into their territory.

After the October 7th massacre, and in light of the immediate danger to Jewish lives, the Security Cabinet decided to prohibit the entry of Palestinian workers into the State of Israel.

However, this decision does not apply to communities and industrial zones in Judea and Samaria, where tens of thousands of Palestinian Arabs enter the communities every day and work near kindergartens, schools and homes of families, whose husbands are serving on the front line.

MK Sukkot sent a letter to the General of the Central Command stating that, "Not only does this critical decision not apply to the communities in Judea and Samaria but, on the contrary, the communities must enable the entry of Palestinian Arab workers even if they express explicit opposition to their entry. In other words, while Palestinian Arab workers are prohibited from working within the Green Line, due to the security danger, in Judea and Samaria communities have to let them in, even if they object to it."

Sukkot emphasizes that "Recently, the Karnei Shomron Local Council expressed its opposition to enabling Palestinian Arab workers into its territory for significant security reasons. Among others, the area where they work is within the community, in the heart of an industrial center visited by hundreds of residents every day, without any way to properly isolate the area. In this situation, the local council cannot provide optimal security and protection for its residents. It should be emphasized that the council is solely responsible for providing security in connection with the Palestinian Arab workers."

"Despite the council's explicit objection to this decision, the army rejected its request and forced it to enable the entry of Palestinian Arab workers, while putting the council in charge of security, despite its inability to do so and the lack of resources required for that purpose."

"This state of affairs, in which not only are residents of Judea and Samaria discriminated against in comparison to the rest of the country, but they are also forced to bring in Palestinian Arab workers, without being able to provide proper security. This is an unacceptable situation and I would like you to deal with this matter as soon as possible. I would also like to mention that in the near future I intend to hold a discussion on this subject in the sub-committee for Judea and Samaria affairs, which I chair," he concluded.