Orly, daughter of Yuri Birnbaum, who was murdered in the terrorist attack at the Allenby Crossing, claims that the fact that the gun that killed her father and his friends was brought into the border crossing, is a serious oversight.

"Someone whose father works there sent me a message saying that my father physically saved her father. But I don't want my father to be a hero. There was a mistake here. It’s impossible to understand how something like this can happen. How can a gun be brought into such a secured place? Daughter of murder victim: 'This is an oversight; they wouldn't get a gun into Ben Gurion Airport," she said in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet.

"I cannot believe it’s true. This is a terrible oversight, and my father paid for this with his life. They took my father from me," she added. "He left us alone. We are orphans, we have no mother and no father. I really don't know how to go on living without him."

Emiliano Abramovich, who worked with Yochanan Shchori, Yuri Birnbaum and Adrian Marcelo Podsmesser at the Allenby Crossing, said: "They were excellent people. All fathers of children and I am very sad. Yuri is an amazing person. He raised his three children alone, always with a smile. His wife died of cancer a few years ago."