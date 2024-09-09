Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urgently asked the Jerusalem District Court to prohibit the publication of footage from his investigations that was included in a film to be screened at a film festival in Toronto.

In an urgent request submitted by Netanyahu's lawyer, attorney Amit Hadad, Netanyahu claimed that one of the film's producers is journalist Raviv Drucker, who according to Hadad, "has declared himself publicly as a political opponent of the Prime Minister."

The film, titled The Bibi Files, is based on hundreds of hours of recordings made between 2016-2018, in addition to previously unpublished police investigation footage.

The recordings reveal the investigations of the Prime Minister, his wife Sara, his son Yair, the Prime Minister's friends and associates, as well as household staff.

Among those interviewed for the film are key witness in Case 1000 Hadas Klein, state witness in Case 4000 and Netanyahu's former spokesperson Nir Hefetz, former Shin Bet chief Ami Ayalon, and former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert. The producers of the film include Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney, director Alexis Bloom, and journalist Raviv Drucker.